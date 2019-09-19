IsoPlexis Announces Partnership with BioStream & IsoLight Expansion into Japanese Life Science Market

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics products, today announced an exclusive agreement with BioStream Co, a leading distributor for next generation analytical systems, to distribute IsoPlexis' products in Japan.

IsoPlexis' IsoCode & IsoLight systems have received numerous awards, recognized as both The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 innovation of 2017 for the ability to provide both single-cell sensitivity and highly multiplexed and quantitative functional ELISA detection together for the first time. IsoPlexis' IsoLight was also awarded the global Red Dot Design Award in 2018 for its ease of use. These systems will now be available to customers, through its exclusive partner BioStream, in Japan.

IsoPlexis has published data over the past three years with a variety of leading US CAR-T and Cell Therapy biopharmas and academic institutions. Recently in the journal "Blood", IsoPlexis' IsoCode technology predicted whether non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients would respond to CAR-T therapy, directly from the pre-infusion cell product. Other pre-infusion metrics from existing technologies tested in this study were not predictive.

"We are very excited to partner with BioStream, a world class distributor of life science systems and technology in Japan," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer, Sean Mackay. "Our single-cell proteomics platform provides a wide range of applications across development and biomarker discovery in cancer immunotherapy, and we look forward to our systems generating impactful data at leading Japanese pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and academic institutions."

"Cancer research has grown rapidly in Japan. We are very excited to be the exclusive distributor for IsoPlexis in Japan," said Biostream President, Takeshi Iwabuchi. "With IsoPlexis' single-cell proteomic analysis platform, IsoLight and IsoCode Chip, we will accelerate therapeutics research and provide a unique single cell solution to Japan's Bio Research Market."

ABOUT BIOSTREAM CO. LTD:

Biostream Co., Ltd., (http://biostream.co.jp) established in April 2016, sells and supports a broad range of cutting-edge instruments and technology to bioresearch institutions and companies in Japan. Biostream's team has many years of experience in providing cutting edge solutions to leaders in Japan's life sciences market, from pharmaceutical companies to biotech and universities. Biostream is headquartered in Tokyo.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Sr. Director of Marketing

info@isoplexis.com

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

http://www.isoplexis.com

