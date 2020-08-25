IsoPlexis Announces Partnership with Medquest for IsoLight Expansion into Singapore and Malaysia

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics products, today announced an exclusive agreement with Medquest, a company offering top-tier healthcare solutions to healthcare institutions across Singapore and Malaysia.

IsoPlexis' IsoLight platform has received numerous awards, recognized as both The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 innovation for the ability to provide single-cell sensitivity with highly multiplexed and quantitative functional ELISA detection together for the first time. IsoPlexis' IsoLight was also awarded the global Red Dot Design Award for its ease of use. These systems will now be available to customers in Singapore and Malaysia through IsoPlexis' new partnership with Medquest.

IsoPlexis' unique single-cell proteomics is helping to speed development of vaccine and antiviral therapies for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. IsoPlexis is currently part of one of the largest COVID-19 consortiums in the US, with patient sample access in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, IsoPlexis has published high impact publications in research areas from cancer immunology, cellular and regenerative medicine, to infectious diseases, oncology, and neuroinflammation.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Medquest, a leading distributor of healthcare products and solutions in Singapore and Malaysia," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer, Sean Mackay. "Our IsoLight platform provides a wide range of applications across numerous disease areas and we are excited for our systems to generate impactful data at leading pharmaceutical and life science institutions in Singapore and Malaysia."

"We are privileged to partner with IsoPlexis in delivering powerful tools in the fight against cancer and advancing future medicine," said Mr. Wan Suhaimi, Managing Director of Medquest.

ABOUT MEDQUEST:

Medquest (www.medquest.com.sg) is a Singapore-based company incorporated in 2001. Medquest started off as a medical distributor and has evolved into various technological platforms to provide and transform healthcare solutions for today and the future. Key areas of focus for Medquest include improving medication management, improving safety for patient/healthcare workers and accelerating genomics & proteomics research.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

