IsoPlexis Appoints Jason Myers to its Board of Directors

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, a leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jason Myers to its Board of Directors. Dr. Myers joins IsoPlexis' Board of Directors with a wealth of experience in genomics, product development, and business leadership.

Dr. Myers is the Chief Executive Officer at GenapSys, and a former board member of Invitae Corporation. Prior to his current role, Dr. Myers was a co-founder of, as well as a director and the Chief Executive Officer of, ArcherDX, Inc. from 2015 to 2020. A biochemist and biotechnology innovator, Dr. Myers has spent the majority of his career collaborating with other scientists, enabling him to sharpen his management and leadership skills and develop a deep understanding of cross-functional team dynamics. Dr. Myers' passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience has defined his standards for consumer design, product development and customer support and has created a framework to make complex processes simple through innovation and introduction of efficient, affordable and disruptive cutting-edge products.

"We are excited to add Dr. Myers to our Board of Directors," said Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis. "Dr. Myers' combined scientific expertise and focus on product development and commercialization will be invaluable to IsoPlexis as we expand our capabilities."

"I'm thrilled to be joining IsoPlexis at a pivotal moment in the dawn of a new age in healthcare and future of personalized medicine," said Dr. Myers. "IsoPlexis is transforming the way we understand immune function and there are endless possibilities of how that unique layer of information that IsoPlexis provides can be applied to the development of advanced therapies. I am excited to be a part of this journey and to help scale these efforts to new heights."

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and by nearly half of comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

VP of Marketing

IsoPlexis

[email protected]

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

www.isoplexis.com

