IsoPlexis Appoints Siddhartha Kadia to its Board of Directors

BRANFORD, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced the appointment of Siddhartha Kadia to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kadia joins IsoPlexis' Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience in evolving a combination of technology, life science and healthcare industries.

Dr. Siddhartha Kadia previously served as the President of the Life Sciences division at Life Technologies, where he managed $2B P&L which consisted of some of the most recognized brands in the industry. Additionally, Dr. Kadia served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of EAG Laboratories, a global leader for scientific testing and materials analysis across industries from aerospace and agriculture to medical devices and pharmaceuticals. He has been involved in numerous mergers, acquisitions and integrations as a business leader in life sciences and TIC industries.

"Dr. Kadia is a significant addition to our Board of Directors," said Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis. "As we expand globally, his industry and academic networks and international experience in key global markets will be invaluable to our growing company."

Dr. Siddhartha Kadia has a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University along with a consulting background from McKinsey. He serves on the Board of Overseers for Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, and on the Commercial advisory board of NSF center for Cell Manufacturing Technologies (CMaT). He also brings significant corporate governance experience with his current service as a director on several public and private company boards such as NuVasive, ALS Limited, Applied Technical Services (ATS) and BioSkryb Genomics. He previously served on the boards of Volcano corporation, Newport Corporation, Horizon Discovery Group.

"I am excited to join IsoPlexis as a member of the Board of Directors," said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia. "I'm extremely passionate about technology that will help transform the life science industry towards more advanced medicines and improve outcomes for patients. I look forward to helping IsoPlexis deliver on its long-term strategies."

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

