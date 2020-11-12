IsoPlexis' Blood-Based Biomarker Predicts Response and Progression-Free Survival to a Novel IL-2 Agonist and Checkpoint Inhibitor Doublet Therapy in a Phase 2 Study of Metastatic Melanoma Patients

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, announced today that biomarker and translational data from the PIVOT-02 study using IsoPlexis' functional proteomics platform was presented at the 2020 SITC conference. The presented data from the clinical trial examines T cell response to Nivolumab (Nivo) immunotherapy in combination with Nektar's bempegaldeskleukin (NKTR-214, BEMPEG) IL-2 pathway agonist.

IsoPlexis' technology identified a non-invasive, blood-based biomarker predicted response to the doublet. IsoPlexis began its collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics in June of 2018. IsoPlexis' functional immune landscaping has been used to profile the effects of BEMPEG in both monotherapy and combination immunotherapies in a clinical setting.

The presentation titled "Progression-free survival and biomarker correlates of response with BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic melanoma: results from the PIVOT-02 study," was presented on November 11th.

"We are excited to demonstrate that predictive blood-based biomarkers in cancer immunology are possible by harnessing powerful T-cell responses using IsoPlexis' single-cell functional proteomics," said IsoPlexis' CEO, Sean Mackay. "Predictors of durable immune response against cancers, like our data demonstrate, are important to continue to move precision immune medicine forward."

"We are pleased to partner with IsoPlexis in support of our translational research for a range of Nektar clinical studies," said Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Nektar Therapeutics. "IsoPlexis' single-cell system provides a uniquely high degree of resolution into the functional impacts of our therapeutics. Through the use of this system, we identified a non-invasive on-treatment biomarker as one that could allow us to predict response to the combination, well before radiographic evidence."

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our award winning integrated systems are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

