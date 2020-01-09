IsoPlexis Closes Additional $20 Million Financing to Continue Commercial Expansion of Single-Cell Systems

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, has announced today that it has raised an additional $20 million in its Series C financing, bringing the entire Series C round to $45 million. The funding will continue to drive the global commercial expansion of its IsoLight single-cell proteomic analysis platform. The recent financing was led by Northpond Ventures, along with participation from existing investors.

IsoPlexis has recently expanded its operational, manufacturing, and commercial team across the US, Europe, and Asia, with 130 employees. The IsoLight single-cell system is used globally by leading biotech, pharma, and academic medical centers to solve critical challenges in cell therapy, cancer immunology, and inflammatory disease.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with our investor base and to broaden our commercial impact globally with our single-cell proteomic systems. Our leadership in providing meaningful cellular insights to the world of cancer immunology has rapidly translated to broad uptake for our solutions, and we are looking forward to expanding our work with customers and building upon recent progress," said Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis.

"IsoPlexis is providing much needed solutions to significant challenges in cancer immunology and engineered cellular therapy discovery and development," said Sharon Kedar, Co-Founder and Partner of Northpond Ventures. "We are excited to continue partnering with IsoPlexis on these efforts to transform personalized medicine."

In 2020, IsoPlexis will continue to expand its applications and release innovative products addressing high need research areas for its existing and future customer base, including products that address innate & myeloid function, tumor cell signaling, and other high need areas.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

