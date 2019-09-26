IsoPlexis Continues Progress on Precision CAR-T cell Characterization with Recent Data Sets & Miltenyi Biotec, Inc. Technology Note

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, continues to build upon recent success in the CAR-T field through NCI funding, advanced cell therapy data sets, and with the release of a co-marketing Tech Note with Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.

IsoPlexis previously announced its goal of advancing the field of current and next generation CAR-T therapies through precision analytics of cell therapies. In July, IsoPlexis announced NCI funding for further commercialization of IsoPlexis' systems for precision quality analytics of cell therapies for both development and bioprocessing purposes.

In addition, recent data sets made public at a variety of conferences, including AACR and the CAR-TCR Summit, illustrate the ability for IsoPlexis' systems to use its precision single-cell analytics to provide correlative insights and advance:

Solid tumor pre-clinical cell therapy development, including TCR-T, NK Cell, & CRISPR edited therapies

Precision bioprocessing in CAR-T and bi-specific CAR-T therapy, and

Correlative product sciences from pre-infusion product to in-patient response, as published in 'Blood' in 2018.

IsoPlexis & Miltenyi Biotec, Inc. published a technology note showcasing how their respective technologies can be used synergistically to optimize CAR-T bioprocessing workflows. In particular, IsoPlexis' single-cell functional characterization was used to evaluate cell therapy process changes, downstream of Miltenyi Biotec, Inc.'s CliniMACS Prodigy® system.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

