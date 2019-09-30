IsoPlexis' Immune Monitoring Contributions in Precision Medicine Highlighted in Comprehensive Publication, "Biomarkers for Immunotherapy of Cancer"

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, continues to accelerate immunotherapy development with its IsoLight system, which was highlighted in the recent publication, Biomarkers for Immunotherapy of Cancer. The Springer Protocols book outlines emerging standards for cancer immunotherapy biomarker analysis.

IsoPlexis' IsoLight system has the ability to capture unique single-cell functional biology in T-cell cytokine response, which has correlated to patient response in many immunotherapy types and cancer indications. Recently, in the journal Blood, IsoPlexis' IsoCode technology predicted whether non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients would respond to a CAR-T therapy, directly from the pre-infusion cell product. Pre-infusion metrics from other existing technologies tested in this study were not able to predict outcome. Additionally, the IsoLight's immune monitoring capabilities have been highlighted for the ability to predict response in checkpoint therapy from tissue infiltrating lymphocytes as well as circulating T-cells, with a variety of leading cancer centers.

Biomarkers for Immunotherapy of Cancer provides the immune-oncology community with a deeper understanding of the scope of the biomarker methods to potentially improve the outcome from immunotherapy. This book, curated with help from experts in the field, contains easily reproducible protocols detailing technical standards for biomarkers of immunotherapy. IsoPlexis' single cell functional biomarker methods, published here, provide a deeper understanding of functional single cell immune response to immunotherapies.

