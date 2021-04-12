IsoPlexis' IsoSpark Instrument Wins Red Dot Design Award for Highest Design Quality and Innovative Approach

BRANFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis has received the highly coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. The international jury has awarded the IsoSpark the "Red Dot" distinction for high design quality. Additionally, the IsoSpark received a second award as an "Innovative Product" in recognition of its novel and highly innovative features.

The breakthrough IsoSpark platform is a critical tool that provides new and accessible layers of biological data at the single-cell level, and the ability to interrogate the secreted proteome, the phosphoproteome, and the metabolome from single cells for the first time. This allows researchers to connect more deeply to in vivo biology and predict complex responses to therapies and disease in cancer immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, COVID-19, autoimmune disease, and many other areas.

Several elements are key to the IsoSpark instrument's award-winning design:

IsoSpark is a fully automated, end-to-end solution for highly multiplexed biomarker discovery, uniquely enabling multiplexed and fully automated proteomics to be decentralized, providing immediate insights to many labs.

The compact system allows for advanced cellular analysis in a benchtop instrument of just 18 inches in footprint.

The IsoCode and Codeplex Chips automated on the IsoSpark require 10 times less sample volume versus conventional solutions, opening up key applications for precious sample analysis in pre-clinical and clinical studies. This enables researchers to detect predictive signatures of highly active cells from liquid immune cell biopsies, draws of blood, or precious sample such as CSF.

Built-in software quickly generates advanced visualizations with same-day turnaround to stratify samples, reveal functional differences, pinpoint biological drivers, and allow better collaboration between research groups.

The Red Dot Award in Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognizes the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto "In search of good design and innovation" in the 2021 competition. The international panel of experts comprises specialists from a wide variety of sectors. They scrutinized the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria such as the product's formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.

"The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success," said Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot.

"We are excited that our IsoSpark system received the Red Dot Award, as we continue to expand access to the unique insights at the convergence of single-cell biology and proteomics with our revolutionary benchtop system," said Sean Mackay, IsoPlexis' Co-Founder and CEO. "We strive to help accelerate key critical areas of life sciences research and the advancement of personalized, curative medicines."

The IsoSpark can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from June 21, 2021. That date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year's award winners and IsoPlexis will be celebrated online.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

VP of Marketing

IsoPlexis

[email protected]

Press contact at Red Dot:

Julia Hesse

Senior Manager PR & Communications

Red Dot GmbH & Co. KG

Martin-Kremmer-Straße 14-16

45327 Essen

Germany

Phone: +49 201 838885–58

[email protected]

www.red-dot.org/press

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

www.isoplexis.com

