IsoPlexis' IsoSpark Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis today announced that its IsoSpark system has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The breakthrough IsoSpark platform is a critical tool that provides new and accessible layers of biological data at the single-cell level, and the ability to interrogate the secreted proteome, the phosphoproteome, and the metabolome from single cells for the first time. This allows researchers to connect more deeply to in vivo biology, and predict complex responses to therapies and disease in cancer immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, COVID-19, autoimmune disease, and many other areas.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring IsoPlexis as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

"We are very excited that our IsoSpark system was recognized by BIG as a top innovation of 2021. We are now expanding access to insights at the convergence of single-cell biology and proteomics with our revolutionary benchtop system accessible by any lab. The IsoSpark system allows for acceleration in key critical areas of life sciences research, paving the way for personalized, curative medicines," said Sean Mackay, IsoPlexis' Co-Founder and CEO.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

