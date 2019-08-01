IsoPlexis Launches First European Office & Initial IsoLight Single Cell Cytokine Detection System at Karolinska Institute in Sweden

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leading life sciences company in the single-cell functional biology space, has installed its innovative IsoLight single cell cytokine detection system at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, as part of its expansion into Europe. In addition, IsoPlexis launched its first European office in the UK. This launch marks a significant milestone for IsoPlexis as they seek to advance both single-cell biology and precision medicine in Europe.

The IsoLight System provides correlative insights into true functional immune biology by detecting a range of over 30 cytokines from each single cell for the first time. The system's unique immune cell-by-cell specificity, across 1000+ cells, has enabled researchers to publish novel data correlating readouts to patient outcome in engineered T-cell immunotherapy, checkpoint-based cancer immunotherapies, autoimmune disease, and beyond. IsoPlexis' system is at the cutting edge of a new frontier in the single-cell space, Single Cell Functional Proteomics, and has received the #1 Innovation by The Scientist and Fierce, the Edison Award for Innovation, and the Red Dot Global Design Award for highest design quality in the last two years.

Dr. Petter Brodin, Associate Professor of Immunology at the Karolinska Institute and Director of SciLifeLab Mass Cytometry Facility in Stockholm, stated, "We are excited to use the IsoLight to perform detailed functional analyses of immune cells sampled from newborn children during their first months and years of life. The ability of the IsoLight to provide detailed analyses from very few cells is key, given that we are limited to small sample quantities of blood." The IsoLight instrument is acquired and established with the Science for Life Laboratory, which is a government funded life science center offering cutting edge technologies to the entire Swedish research community. Last year, Dr. Brodin published an article in Cell titled, "Stereotypic Immune System Development in Newborn Children," highlighting immune system development patterns early in life and microbial interactions during early immune development.

In addition to providing its revolutionary single immune cell data, the IsoLight's integrated design combines precision imaging and fluidics with a user-friendly software interface to create a uniquely easy to use single-cell system. The system works hand-in-hand with advanced data visualization software, the IsoSpeak software pipeline, to provide sample annotation and report-ready single-cell readouts.

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

