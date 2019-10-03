IsoPlexis' New Software & Applications Pave the Way for Novel Functional Understanding of Single-Cell Immune Activation and Further Application Expansion

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, today launched its IsoSpeak Software for automated on-site analysis and advanced, functional, single cell mapping, and two new additions to its application family, with its murine cell solution for pre-clinical immunotherapy profiling and its polyfunctional inflammation solution for profiling a range of inflammatory diseases.

IsoSpeak is the first automated informatics suite for advanced, functional, single cell mapping and visualizations which can reveal correlative insights into true, functional, immune biology. The software's push-button user interface and advanced automation allows users to visualize, target, and utilize data from direct, functional cytokine profiling of single cells for the first time. IsoSpeak works hand-in-hand with the IsoLight's revolutionary, single-cell, cytokine detection system to provide sample annotation and report-ready single-cell readouts. Single-cell mapping includes a range of heatmaps, PCA, t-SNE and other analyses to allow immune characterization, fitness metrics, and novel cellular discovery within the complex immunotherapy discovery and development.

IsoPlexis also expanded its applications with new IsoCode Chip products, including the murine cell Single Cell Polyfunctional Strength solution to open up a variety of previously published insights in the pre-clinical realm. Additionally, the Single Cell Polyfunctional Inflammation solution helps discover and target important inflammatory cell types, in high need areas like auto-immune disease, neuro-inflammation, and immune related adverse events.

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

