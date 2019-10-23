IsoPlexis Receives $2 Million National Cancer Institute Grant to Target the Functional Pathways in Rare Cancer Cells that Drive Resistance

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leading life sciences company in the single-cell proteomics space, announced today that it has received $2 million in grant funding from the National Cancer Institute's Small Business Innovation Research (NCI SBIR) Development Center for the advancement of intracellular proteomic pathway targeting solutions for single tumor cell analyses.

In particular, this NCI SBIR grant provides funding for tools enabling the discovery of tumor resistance pathways using the IsoLight system, in the solid tumor clinical research area. IsoPlexis' high multiplexed, single-cell, intracellular signaling pathway analysis tools provide a direct picture of the true proteomic pathway interactions in each tumor cell, resolving the masking of heterogeneity in bulk samples.

This technology has been used for precision drug discovery, as well as biomarker discovery in oncology, highlighting critical proteomic pathway changes that may not be visible in the RNA or in bulk proteomic assays.

Previously, co-founders of IsoPlexis had published work using the single-cell pathway targeting technology, which had been published in Cancer Cell, as well as PNAS. The central result of the targeting of single tumor cells, and their proteomic pathway, was described as "Kicking Genomic Profiling to the Curb" in Cancer Cell's editorial journal.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

ISOPLEXIS MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Senior Director of Marketing

info@isoplexis.com

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

http://www.isoplexis.com

