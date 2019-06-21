IsoPlexis Receives $4 Million National Cancer Institute Grant for Commercialization of IsoLight for CAR-T Functional Quality Profiling

BRANFORD, Conn., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, a company focused on advancing single-cell functional biomarkers to address critical challenges in oncology & beyond, today announced that it has received $4 million in grant funding from the National Cancer Institute's Small Business Innovation Research (NCI SBIR) Development Center as a part of the commercialization of the IsoLight system for use in CAR-T therapy product evaluation, quality check pre-infusion, and correlative studies.

IsoPlexis recently announced its $25 million capital raise, to pursue a number of single-cell immune biomarker applications in the rapidly moving field of cancer immunotherapy. This additional $4 million grant provides specific commercial funding around the company's revolutionary CAR-T functional profiling applications.

The unique benefit of the IsoLight technology to reveal highly multiplexed, true cytokine secretion from a thousand single cells in parallel is unlocking uniquely correlative biomarkers of response and revealing mechanism of CAR-T therapies. In 2018, its single-cell polyfunctional strength product uniquely predicted responses of CAR engineered T cell therapy patients in blood cancers, pre-therapy, for the first time. IsoPlexis' customers also released multiple data sets defining the quality of patient response of CAR-T, TCR-T, CRISPR edited cell therapies, and more.

"This new funding demonstrates our leadership in and commitment to advancing the future of next generation CAR-T and other engineered T-cell therapies in blood cancers, solid tumor, and beyond" said Sean Mackay, IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "We appreciate the continued support of the National Cancer Institute and are excited to be in a position to accelerate the progress in this already fast-moving field."

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Senior Director of Marketing

jon@isoplexis.com



SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

http://www.isoplexis.com

