IsoPlexis Recognized with the Pharma Tech Outlook Cover Story as Top 10 Analytics Solution Provider in 2018

The IsoLight instrument and IsoCode chip, which was recognized as The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 Innovation of 2017, provides an integrated solution for detecting functional cellular responses with single-cell resolution. The system can capture a previously unseen 42 different secreted functional proteins per cell, across thousands of single cells simultaneously.

The critical final element for understanding the large scale of data generated is IsoPlexis' IsoSpeak informatics software, which enables researchers to generate a precise, functional patient profile from this data, and compare large groups of patients in a comprehensible and actionable fashion.

Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-founder of IsoPlexis, commented, "We are excited to receive this distinction as a top analytics solution from Pharma Tech Outlook. We have made easy-to-use yet powerful software one of the centerpieces of our product suite, so that the complex functional data generated by our chip can be visualized and acted upon in a straightforward manner. We will continue to provide our customer base cutting-edge software solutions and reports that help our users continue to advance the latest cancer immunotherapy treatments."

IsoPlexis' platform has been used throughout the cancer immunotherapy world over the last year. In 2017, the system predicted Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patient response in CAR-T cell therapy by assessing the pre-infusion cellular product, as presented at AACR 2017. Correlative clinical research data was produced in 2017 in anti-PD-1 melanoma therapy as well. The system was used beyond oncology to predict pre-clinical immune cell responses to malaria vaccine and patient pathogenesis in autoimmune disease, preparing for multiple use cases in high need and high impact application areas.

For more information on this award, please go to https://analytics-solution.pharmatechoutlook.com/vendors/top-analytics-solution-providers-2018.html.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis, a privately held life sciences company, is developing novel technologies at the forefront of the revolution in immunity-based treatments of cancer. Using a next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic platform to identify patient responses at the single cell level, IsoPlexis' original scientific leaders from Yale, Caltech, UCLA, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have advanced understandings of personalized therapies against various cancers. IsoPlexis is venture funded by Spring Mountain Capital, North Sound Ventures and Connecticut Innovations, as well as supported through grant funding from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info@isoplexis.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoplexis-recognized-with-the-pharma-tech-outlook-cover-story-as-top-10-analytics-solution-provider-in-2018-300648721.html

SOURCE IsoPlexis