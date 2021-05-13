IsoPlexis Strengthens Commercial Leadership with the Appointment of Jason Ou as Asia-Pacific General Manager

BRANFORD, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics, today announced that Jason Ou has joined the company as General Manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In this role, Mr. Ou will continue to advance IsoPlexis' growth and expand the company's customer base in the APAC region.

"We are pleased to have Jason join our leadership team at IsoPlexis," said Peter Siesel, Chief Commercial Officer of IsoPlexis. "Jason has an extensive track record of leadership, solution-oriented thinking, and customer satisfaction in the life sciences industry. We are confident that his skills and experience will help IsoPlexis continue to further rapid global growth and innovation."

Mr. Ou brings more than a decade of leadership, operational, and commercial experience in the life sciences industry to IsoPlexis. He joins IsoPlexis from Tecan, a global provider of automated workflow solutions in the life science and clinical diagnostics markets. Mr. Ou started at Tecan as the OEM Components Business Manager for China & Southeast Asia, before becoming Director of OEM Business for APAC. In his last position with Tecan, Mr. Ou was Head of Market Unit Commercial Operations, AP (General Manager APAC).

"I am very excited to join the IsoPlexis team," said Jason Ou. "Isoplexis provides incredible technology for single-cell proteomics to bridge the gap for accelerating advanced medicines. I look forward to working with this extraordinarily talented team to bring such groundbreaking technology into APAC region. I am proud to be part of this journey."

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by 45% of comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

