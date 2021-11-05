IsoPlexis to Present Data at SITC 2021 Connecting Genetic Drivers to Functional Proteomics

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO), the leader in functional single-cell proteomics, today announced that data generated on its IsoLight® and IsoSpark® Platforms will be presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), on November 11th virtually and at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

At SITC, IsoPlexis will reveal data outlining how to leverage certain powerful, proteomically active single cells and their genetic drivers, identified simultaneously via single-cell transcriptomics and proteomics analyses on its new Duomic platform. It is now known that these powerful single-cell subsets of highly functional "superhero" cells are critical to driving longer term response in cell and immune therapies via functional proteins. The SITC presentation will highlight data on how to fully leverage these superhero cells for clinical CAR-T studies and preclinical development, clinical combination checkpoint inhibitor studies, and immune therapy discovery.

The presentation is titled "Emerging standard single cell functional biomarkers of immune function and potency, and Duomic, a novel simultaneous single cell transcriptomics and functional proteomics platform to transform connected therapeutic biology" and it will take place on Thursday, November 11 from 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. in Meeting room 204ABC.

Conference attendees can experience the IsoPlexis platform hands-on by visiting the IsoPlexis Booth (#7). In-booth presentations will be presented on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13.

In particular, IsoPlexis will present data leveraging the highly functional superhero cells:

For clinical CAR-T studies and preclinical development, which includes cell therapy response and relapse metrics for advanced cell therapy and guidance for engineering iterations in cell therapy manufacturing workflows For clinical combination checkpoint inhibitor studies, which includes circulating T cell single-cell functional proteomics-based biomarkers uncovering the earliest signs of treatment efficacy against cancer For connected biology accelerating immune therapy discovery, which includes revelatory first-of-its-kind cellular immune therapy data and tumor biology data from their Duomic platform which combines the power of single-cell functional proteomics with the transcriptomic drivers of these cells, to enable discovery of better therapeutics and better pathways driving those therapeutics for the advancement of a whole new class of medicines.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is leading a new era of functional proteomics. By identifying our most proteomically active single cells (or "superhero cells") for the first time, IsoPlexis enables researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at the majority of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the rate of adoption of the Company's technology by its customers and potential customers as well as the risk factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement on Form s-1 filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, IsoPlexis disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

