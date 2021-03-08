ISOPURE® Unflavored and Vanilla Protein Powders Now Available at All Walgreens Stores

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISOPURE® Company, a leader in high-quality and innovative protein drinks and powders, announced today that it has expanded its protein powder portfolio into all Walgreens stores nationwide. Walgreens will now carry ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Flavored Protein Powder products.

"Within the pharmacy channel, whey protein isolate continues to generate strong consumer demand and ISOPURE® Zero Carb protein powder, a leading brand in whey protein isolate powder, will be a premium addition to the Walgreens assortment," said ISOPURE® Senior Sales Manager, Corey Klein. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Walgreens with the addition of ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored and Creamy Vanilla Flavored protein powders in the sports nutrition set."

ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein Powder and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Flavored Protein Powder both pack a powder-ful punch without packing on the carbs as they contain 25 grams of 100% pure whey protein isolate per scoop, without a lot of fat, carbs, fillers, sugars and lactose and will be available in 1lb/16 serving containers and 1lb/15 lb serving containers respectively. ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored protein powder is perfect for mixing into your favorite flavored beverages (hot or cold), soups, sauces and baked goods recipes to add in extra protein and balance your macronutrients while still eating your favorite foods.

"People lead busy lifestyles and demand more from their nutrition choices: good taste, good ingredients, and good performance," adds Brand Director, Jonathan Ochoa. "We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to help broaden the availability of our high quality protein formulas."

Whether you are a weight trainer, runner, rock climber, parent or busy professional, ISOPURE® was made with you in mind. With high quality protein and simple ingredients you know and trust, ISOPURE® goes beyond formulas with taste to create the absolute finest fuel to help you perform and conquer your daily obstacles to reach your goals, your purpose and your passion.

About ISOPURE®

ISOPURE® was established in 1984 and has been formulating high-quality, effective and innovative protein drinks and powders ever since. In 1998, the protein drink market was revolutionized with the introduction of ISOPURE®, a water-based, fruit flavored, zero carb ready-to-drink protein beverage. Since the beginning, ISOPURE® formulas have continued to provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven endeavors everywhere. ISOPURE® formulas fuel athletic performance using premium ingredients (100% whey protein isolate) and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. And still to this day, we strive for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. ISOPURE® products can be found throughout natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, most online retailers and at theisopurecompany.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

