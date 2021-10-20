Isostatic Pressing Market to grow by USD 2.09 mn from 2021 to 2025 |Rising Interest in AM Techniques to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising interest in AM techniques and growing demand for products with shorter development cycles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high capital cost of isostatic pressing equipment will challenge market growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for isostatic pressing in the region.

Some Companies Mentioned

American Isostatic Presses Inc.



Bodycote Plc



Engineered Precision Casting Co. Inc.



Isostatic Pressing Services LLC



Pressure Technology Inc.

Isostatic Pressing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Isostatic Presses Inc., Bodycote Plc, Engineered Precision Casting Co. Inc., Fluitron Inc., Isostatic Pressing Services LLC, Kennametal Inc., Kittyhawk Products, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lake City Heat Treating Corp., and Pressure Technology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

