Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market worth $8.83 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market is valued at US$ 4.19 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.83 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.9% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 4.19 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 8.83 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.9 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Application, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), New England Biolabs (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), DiaSorin Sp.A. (Italy), General Electric (US), OptiGene Limited (UK), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US). Genomtec (Poland), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Ustar Biotechnologies (China), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Atila BioSystems (US), TwistDx Limited (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Life Sciences Advanced Technologies (US), GenoSensor Corporation (US), and PCR Biosystems (UK).

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology is a molecular biology technique used to amplify DNA or RNA sequences at a constant temperature. Unlike traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods involving temperature cycling, isothermal amplification occurs at a single temperature. This technology has gained major attention due to its simplicity, speed, and potential for point-of-care testing, making it valuable for various applications, including diagnostics, research, and field-based testing.

The increasing spread of chronic diseases and an ageing population, increased acceptance of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) over PCR, and increased need for low-cost and effective diagnostic methods are some of the primary factors affecting the market's expansion. As per the World Health Organization report, cancer was one of the leading reasons of mortality worldwide in February 2022. According to the report, around 400,000 children are diagnosed with cancer yearly, with cervical cancer being the most common in 23 nations. According to the IARC, the worldwide cancer burden has climbed to 19.3 Bn cases. As a result of the increased prevalence of cancer throughout the world, the demand for effective therapy or treatment is increasing, which is projected to fuel market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

In the last three years, prominent market companies have introduced novel INAAT-based kits, reagents, and systems. Market participants are currently concentrating their R&D efforts on developing new products. Grifols (Spain), for example, received the CE Mark in June 2022 for the Procleix Plasmodium Assay, a nucleic acid test (NAT) specifically approved for screening blood donors for malaria. Hologic, Inc. (US) got US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Aptima CMV Quant Assay in May 2022. The viral load of cytomegalovirus (CMV) will be quantified in patients who have received an organ or stem cell transplant.

Challenges:

The Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has decreased the Medicare reimbursement fee for COVID-19 tests using high-throughput technology to USD 75 unless tabs can analyse data in less than two days. Medicare does not fund genetic testing for those who have never had cancer. Similarly, medical testing reimbursement has declined by 40% over the last 40 years, according to MedPAC (Medicare Payment Advisory Commission). This trend, combined with further economic worries among healthcare organisations, will significantly impede the implementation of novel diagnostic procedures in clinical laboratories.

Regional Trends:

Since of the region's high prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement in isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), and increasing adoption of INAAT over conventional techniques, North America dominates the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) market. As per the Centres for CDS (Disease Control & Prevention), the total number of Americans with chronic diseases is expected to reach around 157 Bn in 2020, with 81 Bn suffering from various disorders.

Recent Developments:

In August 2022 , LGC Clinical Diagnostics announced the extension of its unique relationship with Stanford Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Metabolic Health Centre, which will support global genetic and metabolic diagnostic testing.

, LGC Clinical Diagnostics announced the extension of its unique relationship with Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Metabolic Health Centre, which will support global genetic and metabolic diagnostic testing. In March 2020 , Abbott disclosed that the U.S. FDA had given an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the fastest possible molecular point-of-care test for detecting novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The test gives positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. The test will run on the company's ID NOWTM platform, which gives fast results in a wide range of healthcare situations like doctors' offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency rooms.

Segmentation of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market-

By Product-

Assays, Kits & Reagents

Systems

By Technology-

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Helicase-dependent Amplification (HDA)

Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA)

Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)

Other Technologies

By Application-

Disease Diagnosis Hepatitis Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) Influenza Covid-19 Other Disease Diagnosis

Blood Screening

Other Applications

By End-User-

Hospitals

Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

