Isotopia Molecular Imaging and Molecular Targeting Technologies have signed a clinical supply agreement for Lu177 n.c.a.

177Lu is a beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical precursor with a half-life of 6.7 days and a maximum energy of 0.5 MeV, corresponding to a maximum soft-tissue penetration of approximately 1 mm from its binding site. 177Lu is used in Precision Oncology for Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. It, precisely, destroys the tumor when bound to disease-specific, targeting therapeutics. Isotopia has developed a unique, stable, consistent and reliable GMP method to produce a highly pure form of 177Lu. n.c.a. Isotopia's 177Lu contains no metastable 177mLu, eliminating cost intensive clinical waste management.

Isotopia's CEO Dr. Eli Shalom stated, "Our strategy is to be partner to every leading pharmaceutical company developing Lu-177 n.c.a based products, supporting them from clinical trials through commercial sale. We are committed to produce 52 weeks per year, ensuring supply through long-term contracts. We're patient-centric. Our two years of robust, reliable and flawless production enhances patient confidence. MTTI is a remarkable company which advances their vision for the development of new radiotherapeutics and Isotopia is proud to be part of it."

Dr. Chris Pak, MTTI's President & CEO said, "We've secured a timely and sustainable supply of a key therapeutic ingredient needed for the development and launch of our lead asset 177Lu-EBTATE and other EB platform technologies. We are excited to start this collaboration and build what promises to be a great relationship with a reliable and trusted radioisotope supply partner like Isotopia for the purest form of 177Lu-177 n.c.a."

About Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc.

Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (West Chester, PA, USA) is a privately held, rapidly growing, well financed, clinical stage biotech developing targeted radiotherapeutics and diagnostics for rare cancers. We are committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative imaging, radiopharmaceutical and theranostic assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to be orchestrating multiple clinical trials in 2021.

For more information: www.mtarget.com .

Contact: Chris Pak, Email: [email protected]; Tel: (610) 738-7938

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a collaboration between The Metrontario Group and Israeli's leading scientists in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. The Isotopia development team is a multidisciplinary team consisting of nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers and physicists.

The experienced Isotopia team, together with its radio-nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, 177Lu production site and sterile manufacturing, are a well-established platform for development. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical community to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

For more information: www.isotopia.co.il

Contact: Keren Moshkoviz Email: [email protected] Tel: +972 (54) 8182398

