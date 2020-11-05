Isotopia Molecular Imaging begins clinical supply collaboration with Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia Molecular Imaging is pleased to announce that it has begun a collaboration with Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, for the supply of the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu) to support clinical development for 177Lu-DTPA-omburtamab for the treatment of B7-H3 positive Central Nervous System ("CNS") and Leptomeningeal Metastasis ("LM") from tumors in adult patients.

Y-mAbs is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer.

177Lu-DTPA-omburtamab embodies Y-mAbs naked omburtamab antibody radiolabeled with lutetium-177, using DTPA to chelate the lutetium radioisotope to the antibody.

Lutetium-177 is a radiopharmaceutical precursor beta-emitter with a half-life of 6.7 days and a maximum energy of 0.5 MeV, corresponding to a maximum soft-tissue penetration of approximately 1 mm from the binding site. 177Lu is used in Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in the field of Precision Oncology. Radiolabeled to disease-specific targeting molecules, the tumor tissue is precisely destroyed. Isotopia has developed a GMP unique stable consistent and reliable method to produce a highly pure form of Lu-177. n.c.a Lu-177 contains no metastable Lu-177m, therefore there is no need for cost intensive clinical waste management.

Isotopia's Business Development manager, Keren Moshkoviz stated, "Isotopia, Like Y-mAbs aims to improve quality of life of cancer patients with Targeted Radionuclide Therapies. We are very pleased to establish this alliance making significant contribution to innovative and promising therapies for cancer patients worldwide. Isotopia is focusing on supporting clinical studies also for the next generation of radio isotope Tb161 that will be launched soon. We are confident that our growing development platform will make a big contribution to targeted therapies worldwide."

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a collaboration between The Metrontario Group and some of Israel's leading scientists in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. The Isotopia development team is a multidisciplinary team consisting of nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers and physicists.

The experienced Isotopia team, together with its radio-nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu177 production site and sterile manufacturing, are a well-established platform for development. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical community to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089565/ISOTOPIA_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.

www.isotopia.co.il

Keren Moshkoviz, Business Development

Tel: +972 3 9130314

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Isotopia Molecular Imaging

Related Links

https://isotopia.co.il

