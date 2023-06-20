Isotopia Molecular Imaging today announced the appointment of Todd Hockemeyer as Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed US subsidiary, Isotopia USA

News provided by

Isotopia

20 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An industrial engineer, Hockemeyer brings over 25 years of experience and significant expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems and regulatory affairs. Todd joins most recently from POINT Biopharma where he oversaw the successful design, construction and qualification of its full-scale commercial radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, while also hiring and leading a high-performance team to complete regulatory filings and begin producing finished drug products for the company's phase 3 clinical trial. Previously, Hockemeyer served in executive leadership roles for Radiomedix's and Zevacor's manufacturing and quality teams, similarly building out radiopharmaceutical facilities.

Continue Reading
Todd Hockemeyer, CEO- Isotopia USA
Todd Hockemeyer, CEO- Isotopia USA

Isotopia plans to establish its US isotope manufacturing operations over the next 13 months and anticipates providing GMP-grade Lu-177 n.c.a. to its key customers in 2024. The company has committed substantial capital to the project and is completing the engineering design and project siting to build a state-of-the-art facility including production clean rooms, analytical and microbiology laboratories, precursor isotope recycling systems, and radioactive waste management. 

Isotopia USA CEO, Todd Hockemeyer stated:

"A reliable Just-In-Time supply of commercial quantities of these medical isotopes is critical for the industry to be successful in meeting patient demand for these cancer therapies. Supply chains have been a weakness for radiopharmaceuticals to be commercially viable. Isotopia's vision for these isotopes will dramatically reduce this challenge. I am excited to be a part of this global mission."

Global CEO of Isotopia, Dr. Eli Shalom stated:

"The demand for Lu-177 as a cancer therapy treatment is rapidly growing and Isotopia, as a supplier of this isotope, must think about our partners, the radio-pharma companies and hospitals, to give them the best service, to deliver high-quality products on time to serve the patients. For this reason, we have established production proficiency in Israel, Canada, Austria, and now the United States. It is Todd's experience and background that will allow us to establish this U.S. manufacturing operation in a very short time."

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a dominant Lu-177 n.c.a. supplier. Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers, and physicists. The experienced Isotopia team, together with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu-177 production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant, are a well-established platform for manufacturing and collaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medical communities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105136/Todd_Hockemeyer.jpg

Contact:
Keren Eyal-Kotlizky 
VP Business Development
[email protected]

SOURCE Isotopia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.