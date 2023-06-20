Isotopia Molecular Imaging today announced the appointment of Todd Hockemeyer as Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed US subsidiary, Isotopia USA

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An industrial engineer, Hockemeyer brings over 25 years of experience and significant expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems and regulatory affairs. Todd joins most recently from POINT Biopharma where he oversaw the successful design, construction and qualification of its full-scale commercial radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, while also hiring and leading a high-performance team to complete regulatory filings and begin producing finished drug products for the company's phase 3 clinical trial. Previously, Hockemeyer served in executive leadership roles for Radiomedix's and Zevacor's manufacturing and quality teams, similarly building out radiopharmaceutical facilities.

Todd Hockemeyer, CEO- Isotopia USA

Isotopia plans to establish its US isotope manufacturing operations over the next 13 months and anticipates providing GMP-grade Lu-177 n.c.a. to its key customers in 2024. The company has committed substantial capital to the project and is completing the engineering design and project siting to build a state-of-the-art facility including production clean rooms, analytical and microbiology laboratories, precursor isotope recycling systems, and radioactive waste management.

Isotopia USA CEO, Todd Hockemeyer stated:

"A reliable Just-In-Time supply of commercial quantities of these medical isotopes is critical for the industry to be successful in meeting patient demand for these cancer therapies. Supply chains have been a weakness for radiopharmaceuticals to be commercially viable. Isotopia's vision for these isotopes will dramatically reduce this challenge. I am excited to be a part of this global mission."

Global CEO of Isotopia, Dr. Eli Shalom stated:

"The demand for Lu-177 as a cancer therapy treatment is rapidly growing and Isotopia, as a supplier of this isotope, must think about our partners, the radio-pharma companies and hospitals, to give them the best service, to deliver high-quality products on time to serve the patients. For this reason, we have established production proficiency in Israel, Canada, Austria, and now the United States. It is Todd's experience and background that will allow us to establish this U.S. manufacturing operation in a very short time."

About Isotopia

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a dominant Lu-177 n.c.a. supplier. Its development team includes nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers, and physicists. The experienced Isotopia team, together with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu-177 production sites, and sterile manufacturing plant, are a well-established platform for manufacturing and collaborations. Isotopia's collaborations with the scientific and medical communities allow it to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

