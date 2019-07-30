Isotropic Networks Adds David Gardner to Executive Leadership Team as Director Broadcast Services

"We are proud to add David to the executive leadership team at Isotropic Networks," said CEO/Founder Hank Zbierski. "His level of experience in both satellite communications and Astroscience is going to prove to be integral in the success of our vision as we move forward."

"I am excited to join Isotropic Networks at such a dynamic time in the industry," stated Gardner. "The Company is in a unique position as the industry evolves. I am thrilled to be part of that innovation and growth."

Previously, he has served as Vice President, Sales Engineering at U.S. Space, leading engineering that resulted in the successful creation of a dedicated satellite mobile communications company providing solutions for government and commercial clients over strategically critical geographies. As Director of Satellite Systems Engineering for Loral Skynet, and Loral Skynet do Brasil Director of Engineering, his teams provided satellite fleet and engineering services for their global customer base.

About Isotropic Networks

Founded in 1992, Isotropic Networks is a global provider of satellite communications services and solutions to the aero, disaster recovery, enterprise, maritime, and oil & gas industries. A private, family owned and operated company, Isotropic Networks' teleport facilities are able to provide clients with uninterrupted VSAT-based Internet connectivity around the world in the most remote locations. Isotropic Networks is recognized as a premier iDirect Host Network Operator (HNO) that redefines VSAT service standards by providing the most efficient client support in the field. Isotropic Networks is headquartered in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, with offices and networks in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.isotropic.network.

