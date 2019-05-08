Isotropic Systems' Successful Testing of Its Ka-band Optical Devices Paves the Way to Be the First Solution of Its Kind to Market

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the next-generation integrated satellite terminal solution provider, announced today it successfully completed validation testing of its Ka-band optical devices. After previously completing successful testing of its Ku-band solution demonstrating electronic beamforming as an array, Isotropic has quickly moved to similar qualification of its performance in Ka-band. As a result, Isotropic has begun full array beamforming tests for subsequent delivery of first-generation Ka-band products planned for 2021 to strategic customers such as SES and Inmarsat.

Isotropic Systems' patented technology will produce products for mass, enterprise, mobility, telco and mobile operator markets. The low-profile and fully integrated terminals will be priced meaningfully lower than existing mechanically gimbaled dishes, yet offer performance vastly superior to existing phased arrays and flat panel antennas.

"We enable a completely new approach to how the satellite industry can make use of the enormous amounts of HTS and NGSO capacity coming online," said Jeremy Turpin, Isotropic Systems' Chief Technical Officer. "By leveraging the capability of our technology, our first physical Ka-band prototype lenses match exactly with the design expectations, removing the need to do numerous fabrication cycles to tune the process. Starting with the customer's requirements and defining the solution before spending time or money on production is extremely appealing to our anchor customers."

Isotropic Systems has previously announced key partner-customers, including SES Networks and Inmarsat among them. SES Networks selected Isotropic Systems to develop its optical beamforming antenna technology to deliver cost-effective high-performance capacity via SES' O3b mPOWER constellation whereas Inmarsat plans to expand its service offering via its Global Xpress network taking full advantage of the Isotropic approach.

"Our terminal architecture allowed us to make a smooth transition to Ka-band, while maintaining exactly the same cost and performance advantages we have demonstrated in Ku," said Mr. Turpin. "Given the rapidly growing amounts of Ka capacity, we have an aggressive plan to be first to market in the electronically scanned antenna space."

As frequency bands and constellations proliferate, Isotropic Systems' technology meets the need for multiple independent beams, massive instantaneous bandwidth, as well as significantly lower pricing and power consumption. Isotropic's technology will also provide the capability to maintain two simultaneous satellite links for critical handovers across the network.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. For more information visit www.isotropicsystems.com.

