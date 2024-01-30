Isovalent Enterprise for Cilium Named a Container Networking Platform Leader in GigaOm Sonar Report

GigaOm's container networking Sonar report recognizes Isovalent Cilium Enterprise capabilities for enterprise teams defining and enforcing networking and security policies across cloud clusters and on-premises

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isovalent, the creators of the rapidly growing open source technologies Cilium and eBPF, today announced that industry research firm GigaOm has recognized Isovalent Cilium Enterprise in its Sonar Report for Container Networking ( download a copy of the report here ).

According to the report, "Isovalent Enterprise for Cilium helps platform and security teams to solve use cases such as connectivity within Kubernetes using different network topologies, implementation of zero trust security principles with network policies and transparent encryption, distributed and secure multicluster connectivity, and integrated sidecar-free service mesh capabilities."

Cilium is an eBPF-based project that was originally created by Isovalent, open-sourced in 2015, and has become the center of gravity for cloud native networking and security. Cilium is the third most active project in the CNCF (behind only Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry), where earlier this month it became the first project to graduate in the cloud native networking category. Cilium is the de facto container networking interface (CNI), with the greatest footprint of all CNIs across the major cloud service providers' Kubernetes offerings.

Isovalent Enterprise for Cilium is the hardened, enterprise-grade, and 24×7-supported version of the eBPF-based cloud networking platform Cilium. In addition to all features available in the open-source version of Cilium, the enterprise edition includes advanced networking, security, and observability features popular with enterprises and telco providers.

"As the original creators of both eBPF and Cilium, the founding team at Isovalent imagined a future where eBPF became accessible to every platform engineering team, and no longer required deep Linux kernel expertise to tap into its power," said Thomas Graf, Cilium creator, and CTO and co-founder at Isovalent. "Isovalent Enterprise for Cilium has become that de facto platform for Kubernetes teams, not only due to the breadth of networking and security use cases that it supports, but by staying true to that original design for usability and scale. We are honored to see Isovalent Enterprise for Cilium get this recognition, and excited to keep extending its features in support of our customers, who are running the world's largest Kubernetes environments."

Download a full copy of the report here .

About Isovalent

Isovalent is the company founded by the creators of Cilium and eBPF. Isovalent builds open source software and enterprise solutions solving networking, security, and observability needs for modern cloud native infrastructure. Google (GKE, Anthos), Amazon (EKS-A), and Microsoft (AKS) have all adopted Cilium to provide networking and security for Kubernetes. Cilium is used by platform engineering teams such as Adobe, Bell Canada, ByteDance, Capital One, Datadog, Schuberg Philis, and Sky. Isovalent is a globally distributed company with headquarters in both Cupertino (United States) and Zurich (Switzerland) and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Google, Cisco, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), and Grafana Labs.

