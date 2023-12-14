Isovalent Recognized as One of Cybersecurity's Fastest-Growing Companies in Fortune Cyber 60

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isovalent , the creators of the rapidly growing open source technologies Cilium and eBPF, today announced the company has been recognized in the inaugural Fortune Cyber 60 awards ( https://fortune.com/ranking/cyber/ ) -- Fortune and Lightspeed Venture Partners' list of the fastest-growing startups in the critical field of cybersecurity.

The award recognizes "the most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions" and places Isovalent in the "Early-growth-stage companies" category.

Isovalent's founding team includes the creators and maintainers for Cilium and eBPF, two open source projects that are taking cloud native networking and security by storm. Cilium is the third most active project in the CNCF (after Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry), where earlier this month it became the first project to graduate in the cloud native networking category .

"Runtime security has traditionally been limited to the scope of a particular server or node, but Cilium's ascension as the de facto connectivity layer for Kubernetes has created an exciting new platform for how security teams tackle run-time observability and policy enforcement across their entire infrastructure," said Dan Wendlandt, CEO and co-founder at Isovalent. "Isovalent is proud to be working with customers who run some of the biggest Kubernetes clusters in the world, and accelerating exciting run-time security use cases that have been unlocked by Cilium."

Isovalent is the creator of the Cilium project and provider of Isovalent Cilium Enterprise. Cilium has become the de-facto standard for secure and observable cloud native connectivity, and has been selected as the default in several managed Kubernetes offerings of major public cloud providers including Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Anthos, and Amazon EKS Anywhere. Platform engineering teams at major enterprises such as Adobe, Bell Canada, Capital One, Datadog, Palantir, IKEA, and Sky, are working with Isovalent to enable enterprise-grade connectivity and security in their cloud native environments.

"eBPF and Cilium are critical technologies in a new infrastructure layer that is emerging. The focal point of networking and security has shifted, initially from hardware boxes to software hypervisors, and now into the Linux kernel", said Martin Casado, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and co-founder of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) pioneer Nicira, acquired by VMware in 2012 for $1.26B. "With this new layer, connectivity, firewalling, load-balancing, and network monitoring are handled within the Linux kernel itself, allowing for much richer context for both security and observability, and ensuring consistent visibility and control across all types of underlying cloud infrastructure. Isovalent is uniquely well-positioned to be the leading company for this critical new layer."

Earlier this year at KubeCon, Isovalent announced the 1.0 release of Tetragon , an eBPF- based security observability and runtime enforcement platform designed to give security and operations teams richer telemetry data for runtime security, while eliminating the performance overhead of proprietary security vendors' agents. Tetragon easily extends security teams' visibility into L7 networking events (HTTP, DNS, TLS/SSL handshake analysis), with granular control over security policies and workflows, improved in-kernel smart collection for lower CPU & memory overhead, and more.

Isovalent is the company founded by the creators of Cilium and eBPF. Isovalent builds open source software and enterprise solutions solving networking, security, and observability needs for modern cloud native infrastructure. Google (GKE, Anthos), Amazon (EKS-A), and Microsoft (AKS) have all adopted Cilium to provide networking and security for Kubernetes. Cilium is used by platform engineering teams such as Adobe, Bell Canada, ByteDance, Capital One, Datadog, Schuberg Philis, and Sky. Isovalent is a globally distributed company with headquarters in both Cupertino (United States) and Zurich (Switzerland) and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Google, Cisco, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), and Grafana Labs.

