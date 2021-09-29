ISP Creative CEO Honored with National Service Award

Margie Aguilar , CEO and Company Lead, ISP Creative . Aguilar serves and engages with the community in the areas of female entrepreneurship, empowerment, and leadership.

George Baldor , Entrepreneur and Founder, Mercado 369 . Baldor's service and engagement efforts focus on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and underrepresented students, employment and internships, Latino Arts, entrepreneurship, and college readiness.

Toska Medlock Lee , Owner, The Myriad Group & Co . Lee's service and engagement activities include community building, voter and education awareness, COVID-19 relief through food giveaways and school drives, and breaking barriers for the underserved.

Roland Parrish , President & CEO, Parrish Restaurants Ltd. Parrish's service and engagement interests include entrepreneurship, marketable skills, viable scholarships, and service over self.

"At ISP, our name stands for Impact, Service, and Partnership. One of our core values is to serve the community and give back to businesses and organizations that empower and create opportunities that make an impact on young women and Latinas leaders," said Aguilar. "To receive such a prestigious award by serving our community is truly humbling."

"This year's honorees represent entrepreneurs who are committed to civic leadership and to improving our communities," said Michele Bobadilla, UTA's senior associate vice president for outreach and community engagement and assistant provost for Hispanic student success. "As legacy builders and change agents for good, they are transforming the North Texas landscape while breaking barriers and opening doors of opportunity for future generations."

The President's Volunteer Service Award Program, which has continued under each U.S. presidential administration since 2003, allows certifying organizations such as UTA's University of Crossroads to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

Aguilar, Baldor, Lee, and Parrish will receive their silver medallions during a virtual celebration on Sept. 23rd.

About ISP Creative: ISP Creative is a full-service creative marketing agency and production studio. ISP builds brands through impactful stories and create stunning visuals with the leading technology and platforms for all digital channels. From innovative concepting, to focused strategy, to seamless production, ISP provides the best turn-key service for brands and deliver results for lasting impact.

