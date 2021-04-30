ISP Studios Hosts The Latina Giving Circle Yo Doy Event

DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic 100 (H100) Latina Giving Circle will kick-off its annual fundraising efforts with the "Yo Doy" giving campaign on May 4, 2021. The launch event will be held at ISP Creative Studios in Irving, Texas at 5:30pm CST and the community is welcome to "drop in" or "drive-by" to participate in this activation event.

"The theme of this year's campaign, Yo Doy!, embodies the spirit of the Latina Giving Circle of creating an inclusive, accessible platform for anyone to support Latina causes," said Cris Zertuche Wong, co-chair of the H100 Latina Giving Circle. "Our goal through this campaign is to inspire everyone to give and to become a "philanthropist" regardless of the size of check you write. It's about cultivating a "give back" mindset and investing in our community."



The H100 Latina Giving Circle was established in 2019 in partnership with the Texas Women's Foundation. Since its inception, the H100 LGC has awarded $225,000 in grants to 40 local non-profit organizations that support Latinas via various programs and services that target issues ranging from health & wellness and economic empowerment to domestic violence and leadership and education.

"The pandemic has created significant hardship and challenges for many non-profits who are on the front-line serving our community. Now more than ever, we must support them to ensure they maintain their door open and provide critical services and programs to Latinas," said Bridget Moreno Lopez, co-chair of the H100 Latina Giving Circle.

The activation event will feature representatives from the H100 Latina Giving Circle, local non-profits and donors. Anyone who comes by and donates $25 to the "Yo Doy!" campaign will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and enjoy special stations featuring foods, speciality drinks and LIVE activation photo set for all to celebrate and capture donor giving stories.

COVID-19 Policy and guidelines will be in place and practiced according to CDC guidelines. Rapid testing is available on site at ISP Creative Studios to ensure safety of all participants. All guests are required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

To learn more about the H100 Latina Giving Circle and to donate, visit https://www.txwf.co/transactions/donate-to-h100-giving-circle. @Latina Giving Circle H100.

