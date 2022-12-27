iSparked Labs Has Teamed with L.A. Castle Studios for Its Latest Slate of Films and Metaverse Projects

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSparked Labs has teamed with L.A. Castle Studios to produce its upcoming slate of films and interactive comic book series. The debut feature film "The Last Prey" is currently in production and is based on the interactive comic series of the same name. "The idea is to create a multiverse of content that truly engages by following characters across various platforms in entertaining plot lines," according to iSparked Labs CEO Neko Sparks. "The Last Prey" follows a team of archaeologists that accidently uncover the burial ground of an ancient predator, the release also includes an "interactive" graphic novel that further expands the storyline.

"The term "metaverse" has been tossed around quite a bit lately but we truly incorporate it into each of our projects and bringing in producer Tim Pipher of special effects studio L.A. Castle Studios was critical to our vision." Sparks continued. Each standalone project, such as the upcoming "Alien World Wars," has a multifaceted distribution approach that includes a comic book series, merchandise, and a metaverse game.

Expect to see The Last Prey, Alien World Wars, The High Borns, and The Last Clan coming to screens and comic book stores in early 2023.

About iSparked and L.A. Castle Studios.

Founded in 2015, iSparked is a full-service production company based in Burbank, CA. From development to release, iSparked is committed to delivering world class entertainment projects.

L.A. Castle Studios is the future of TV and movie production. Based in Burbank, the team at L.A. Castle studios has been pioneering virtual production since 2008 with some of the top names in Hollywood.

