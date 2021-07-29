iSpecimen Launches Enhanced Custom Collection Service

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC), an online marketplace for human biospecimens ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), today announced that it has enhanced its custom biofluids collection service to offer life sciences organizations faster delivery of urgently needed research samples.

iSpecimen's Enhanced Custom Collection Service, originally intended to compensate for biospecimen collection challenges encountered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was established as a way to supplement human biospecimens provided by the Company's vast network of contracted global suppliers, particularly during time-sensitive situations. The rapid-response collection service is intended, in particular, to serve Boston-area researchers who need samples within hours, as well as other U.S.-based researchers who need specimens delivered overnight.

The enhanced service entails direct blood draws, saliva collection, and other forms of biofluid sample collections by qualified clinicians at iSpecimen headquarters. In pilot programs conducted during the third quarter of 2020, iSpecimen clinicians directly collected healthy normal samples of blood and saliva to pair with samples from diagnosed patients. Within hours of collections, iSpecimen delivered the samples to an array of biotech firms in the Boston area so they could continue developing new vaccines, treatments, cures, and diagnostics. The enhanced service is another way for customers to cost-effectively contend with the ebbs and flows related to their research and specimen supply.

"Necessity is the mother of invention and traditional collection opportunities, such as doctor visits and elective surgeries, were often unavailable during the COVID-19 lockdown. This required us to be creative so we could keep meeting researchers' needs," said Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D., CEO and President of iSpecimen. "With an ongoing need for quickly delivered collections of fresh specimens, we've continued refining this process. Our Enhanced Custom Collection Service extends our ongoing mission of streamlining biospecimen procurement to advance medical research."

iSpecimen is inviting Boston-area individuals to donate biospecimens, typically blood or saliva, for life sciences research. Donation is open to anyone, whether an individual is generally healthy or has a diagnosed condition that is likely being addressed in medical research. For details on how to participate, please visit us online.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting life scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Allison Soss / Scott Eckstein

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kaitlynn Cooney

For iSpecimen

[email protected]

SOURCE iSpecimen Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ispecimen.com

