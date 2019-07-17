iSpecimen® strengthens senior leadership team to drive global growth

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen, a leading provider of biospecimens for life science research, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Wayne Vaz as vice president of growth and corporate development.

Vaz will drive go-to-market strategies, key partnerships, and other initiatives that grow the iSpecimen Marketplace . His focus areas will include the company's key biospecimen offerings: biofluids , solid tissue samples, and viable cell products essential for development of in vitro diagnostics and preclinical development of drugs, vaccines, and cell therapies. Prior to iSpecimen, he served as VP, corporate and business development at AllCells, LLC, where he developed strategic growth plans, commercial strategies, global channels, and new markets for primary cells and cell therapy applications.

"Viable cell types such as adult stem and immune cells are an increasingly important resource for the most promising areas of medicine, and Wayne will help us serve research organizations and suppliers in that area and in the general evolution of the iSpecimen Marketplace," said iSpecimen Founder and CEO Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD.

Prior to AllCells, Vaz held executive positions at Millipore Corp., Celliance, Serologicals Corp., and other life science companies throughout the U.S and Canada. He holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Toronto.

"Technology has done so much to advance modern medicine, but until now researchers have been slowed and frustrated by inefficient procurement methods for human biospecimens," said Vaz. "I'm convinced that iSpecimen, our supplier partners, and the iSpecimen Marketplace can remove many of the obstacles that impede biospecimen procurement so that more medical breakthroughs can occur earlier, more often, and with greater efficiency in the future."

About iSpecimen

Headquartered in Lexington, MA, iSpecimen is the marketplace for human biospecimens, providing researchers with the specimens they need from the patients they want. The privately held company has developed the iSpecimen Marketplace , an online platform connecting healthcare organizations that have access to patients and specimens with the scientists who need them. Proprietary cloud-based technology enables researchers to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. Researchers easily and compliantly gain access to specimens to drive scientific discovery. Partner sites gain an opportunity to contribute to biomedical discovery as well as their bottom line. Ultimately, healthcare advances for all. For more information about iSpecimen, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

