Ispire Technology Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 17, 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), an innovator in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that the Company will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place from April 16-17, 2024 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

Michael Wang, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will meet with investors and participate in a panel titled 'Puff to Profit: How a Sneaky Product Snuck up the Demand Rankings' on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11:00 am ET. A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Ispire Investor Relations site.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ispire's management, please contact your Benzinga representative or Ispire Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Ispire Technology Inc. Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



For more information, kindly contact:

IR Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sherry Zheng

718-213-7386

[email protected]



KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233

[email protected]



PR Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

[email protected]

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.