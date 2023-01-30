iSportsman Sponsored YouTube Series: Extended and Available Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman sponsored YouTuber and active-duty service member Mike Rogers @TLOMikeRogers for multiple trips to Arizona for a late season mule deer hunt. Mike's first trip took place Jan. 13- Jan. 20, and this past weekend—Jan. 28- Jan. 29—he returned for more action. Mike is a relative newcomer to the hunting community, finding his niche in bow hunting five years ago, but his passion to hit the fields like a pro makes him a standout content creator.

iSportsman recently developed iSportsmanX, a free additional service that is open to the public and iSportsman users. iSportsmanX is designed to help outdoorsmen like Mike find recreational activities both on and off base. Mike's an avid user of iSportsmanGX , the original enterprise solution iSportsman created for the federal government and the DoD, to manage hunting programs on federal lands and military bases; however, when Mike still had the late season itch to fill one more tag, iSportsmanX helped him find additional opportunities.

Like Mike, anyone can use iSportsmanX to find the outdoor opportunities they're looking for. With an interactive map feature, adjustable search radius, and friendly user interface, iSportsmanX can help others find iSportsman-managed outdoor recreation opportunities, and activities elsewhere. While there are many other digital hunting solutions, the iSportsman suite of services is the only one tailored around the active duty and veteran hunter experience.

Which is why Mike was glad to showcase iSportsman as he glassed the hilly desert terrain of Arizona, looking for scat, tracks, and other signs of deer activity. Currently, four videos in Mike's iSportsman series are live, with the intention of uploading two per week until the end of February. You can check out all the details of Mike's adventures on YouTube and Instagram @TLOMikeRogers.

More information on iSportsmanX and iSportsmanGX can be found on their websites. In addition, iSportsman also offers a customizable and scalable solution for private landowners as well: iSportsmanARX . Keep up to date with all things iSportsman by subscribing to the newsletter , or following iSportsman on Facebook and Instagram.

About iSportsman: iSportsman is the leading recreational program management solution in the nation, serving as the enterprise-level provider for the U.S. Army's and U.S. Air Force's, U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services. Visit isportsman.com for more information.

