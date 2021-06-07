ISPs, Carriers, And OTTs Are Already Benefitting From The Large Capacity Provided By Malbec, GlobeNet's New Cable

This new system, which includes brand-new landing stations that are fully independent from previously existing ones, uses the most recent data transfer and submarine cable technology, allowing GlobeNet to provide 400 Gbps individual transport services between Argentina and the rest of the continent. The initial available capacity of the Malbec system is from 108 Tbps.

Malbec has an extension of 2,600 kilometers, which in addition to GlobeNet's existing network reach a total of 26,000 kilometers, connecting the main cities of the United States, Colombia, Venezuela, Bermuda, Brazil, and Argentina.

Malbec interconnects GlobeNet's existing Points of Presence in Miami and New York directly to the new PoPs in Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires.

Malbec allows direct access to the largest content providers over the Internet and the main traffic exchange points in the world for ISPs, Carriers, and OTTs in Latin America.

Philippe Perrier, GlobeNet's CTO, stated: "The meticulous design of the new Malbec submarine cable is a result of four key elements to meet the future demands of the Internet market:

Larger capacity

Independence from existing submarine routes

Resiliency to support critical-mission services

Reduction of the latency between Argentina and the rest of the world to improve the experience of Internet users".

"Malbec is the testimony of our technical capacity, experience, and commitment with the development of a region where we have operated for the last 20 years. We are proud of being on the cutting edge of the digital transformation in the Americas," Eduardo Falzoni, the company's CEO, said.

"Our new Malbec cable uses the most recent technology and is operated by one of the most specialized and renowned teams of professionals on the continent, ensuring our clients a world-class service," Fabio Laguado, GlobeNet's CCO, stated.

This Project has won multiple awards worldwide, such as: Best Subsea Innovation and Best Americas Project, awarded by Capacity Media in 2020.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE GlobeNet