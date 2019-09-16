ISQED 2020 Extends Paper Submission Deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it is extending its paper submission deadline to October 11. ISQED is an internationally reputable conference, sponsored by IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Societies, and in cooperation with ACM/SigDA.

21st International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design

To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before the FINAL deadline of Oct. 11, 2019. The conference will be held on March 25-26, 2020, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. In addition to regular papers, ongoing research projects can be also be presented at ISQED under the Work in Progress (WIP) category. This provides a unique opportunity for authors to receive early feedback on their current work. Authors of accepted WIP papers would be able to present a poster, as well as a short oral presentation about their work at ISQED.

A partial list of topics of interest includes:

System-level Design, Methodologies & Tools

IOT & Smart Sensors - Technology and Design

FPGA Architecture, Design, and CAD

IC Package - Design Interactions & Co-Design

Advanced 3D ICs & 3D Packaging

Robust & Power-conscious Circuits & Systems

Emerging/Innovative Process & Device Technologies and Design Issues

Design of Reliable Circuits and Systems

Embedded Systems Design

Cyber-Physical Systems – Design, Methodologies & Tools

Design Automation and IP

IP Design, quality, interoperability and reuse

Design Verification and Design for Testability

Physical Design, Methodologies & Tools

EDA Methodologies, Tools & Flows

Manufacturing, Semiconductor Processes and Devices

Design-Technology Co-Optimization

Design for Manufacturability/Yield & Quality

Effects of Technology on IC Design, Performance, Reliability, and Yield

Hardware and System Security

Hardware Attacks – Detection, Threat Modeling & Defense

Hardware-Based Security Primitive Design

Trusted Design Automation, Tools & Information Flow

Machine Learning, AI, and Cognitive Computing

Hardware Accelerators for Machine/Deep Learning Algorithms

Algorithmic Optimizations for General Purpose Computing

ML Partitioning from Cloud to Sensor-node

ISQED emphasizes a holistic approach toward electronic design and intends to highlight and accelerate cooperation among the IC & System Design, EDA, Semiconductor Process Technology and Manufacturing communities. ISQED spans two days, in a number of parallel tracks, hosting over 100 peer-reviewed technical presentations, several keynote speakers, embedded tutorials and other informal meetings. Conference proceedings and papers will be published in the IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by SCOPUS. For any information, please contact the publication committee by sending an email to isqed2020@gmail.com.

Editorial Contact:

Lana Dunn, lanad@isqed.org

Related Files

CFP_ISQED2020-r4s.pdf

ISQED2020-CFP_Extension.doc

Related Images

isqed-2020.png

ISQED 2020

21st International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design

SOURCE ISQED