ISRA Announces Rifle Range Open House

Guests of the event will have the opportunity to browse static displays of vintage military vehicles, talk with military history experts, and test fire some of today's most popular firearms. As always, the archery range will be open for those who would like to test their skill with a quiver-full of arrows. Other activities include primitive camping demonstrations, axe throwing, and games for the kiddos. A food truck will be on hand for those who work up an appetite.

All attendees will be required to receive a firearm safety briefing before entering the facility. Persons wishing to test fire rifles, pistols and shotguns may purchase ammunition on-site for a nominal fee. Shooting activities will be supervised by NRA-trained range officers and coaches. Eye and hearing protection will be available free of charge and will be required of all shooters. No personal firearms or ammunition may be fired on the range during the event.

The ISRA rifle range is located near Bonfield, IL on Warner Bridge Road about midway between Routes 17 and 113. General admission is free and the facility offers plenty of free parking. Gates open at 10:00 AM with the even coming to a close at 4:00 PM.

The ISRA is the state's leading advocate of safe, lawful and responsible firearms ownership. For more than a century, the ISRA has represented the interests of millions of law-abiding Illinois firearm owners

