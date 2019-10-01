ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson Issues Statement on the Illinois House Task Force on Gun Violence

CHATSWORTH, Ill., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson is issuing the following statement on the formation of the Illinois House Task Force on Gun Violence, which is comprised of 12 Republicans and 12 Democrats and is being asked to present a comprehensive bill for consideration to the full legislative body.

"We all can agree that the violence in the City of Chicago is a major concern. Innocent people are being killed in senseless acts of violence and there is no question we need real, meaningful solutions to this problem.

"The Illinois State Rifle Association is committed to working with the Illinois General Assembly on workable solutions to gun violence. We have advocated for years for better, more consistent enforcement of existing gun laws. We believe any serious solution to the violence we see every weekend in Chicago must include better enforcement of the laws we already have.

"We are hopeful that this Task Force does not become a platform for gun control advocates to advance legislation that will accomplish nothing more than punishing law-abiding citizens. The intent behind this Task Force seems to be to find real, thoughtful solutions to a growing problem and we are hopeful that the final legislation coming out of this Task Force is in keeping with the intentions upon which the Task Force has been formed. We are ready, willing and able to work with the Task Force on real solutions, but we will stand in strong opposition to any proposal we believe violates the 2nd Amendment rights guaranteed by our Constitution. We, like, the members of this Task Force, want to stop the violence in Chicago and we believe there is no need to strip away the rights of law-abiding citizens to accomplish this goal."

For more information on the 2nd Amendment issues facing Illinois, log onto www.isra.org.

SOURCE Illinois State Rifle Association

Related Links

http://www.isra.org

