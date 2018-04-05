SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The following was released today by the Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA):
The ISRA is pleased to announce that the association is one of three plaintiffs jointly filing a lawsuit against the Village of Deerfield. The ISRA, along with plaintiffs Daniel Easterday and the Second Amendment Foundation, contends that the village's recently passed "assault weapons" ban infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens to acquire and keep firearms of their choosing.
"Certainly all citizens of good conscience are seeking a solution to criminal violence," commented ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson. "But enacting bad public policy for the sake of 'doing something' is not the answer. Lawful citizens should not be forced to pay penance for the misdeeds of others. Our lawsuit demonstrates our willingness and resolve to protect the constitutional rights of the good people of Illinois."
The ISRA is the state's leading advocate of safe, lawful, and responsible firearms ownership. For more than a century, the ISRA has represented the interests of millions of law-abiding Illinois citizens.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isra-files-lawsuit-against-village-of-deerfield-il-over-gun-ban-300625181.html
SOURCE Illinois State Rifle Association
Share this article