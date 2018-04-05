ISRA Files Lawsuit Against Village of Deerfield (IL) Over Gun Ban

"Certainly all citizens of good conscience are seeking a solution to criminal violence," commented ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson. "But enacting bad public policy for the sake of 'doing something' is not the answer. Lawful citizens should not be forced to pay penance for the misdeeds of others. Our lawsuit demonstrates our willingness and resolve to protect the constitutional rights of the good people of Illinois."

The ISRA is the state's leading advocate of safe, lawful, and responsible firearms ownership. For more than a century, the ISRA has represented the interests of millions of law-abiding Illinois citizens.

