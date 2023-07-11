Israel $949 Million Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Israel data center market size is expected to reach a value of $949 million by 2028 from $634 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022-2028.

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Global cloud service providers, including AWS, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, are expanding their presence in the industry through strategic investments. They have established a strong foothold in the country with cloud regions or on-ramp colocation, enabling them to meet the growing demand for cloud services.

In line with increasing environmental concerns, both the government and cloud operators are prioritizing sustainability. Investments are being made to adopt green energy sources, aligning with the government's target of achieving around 40% renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.

The industry is witnessing significant growth in 5G connectivity, with telecom operators like Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner deploying 5G services nationwide. This advanced connectivity is transforming various sectors, leading to more efficient outcomes. For instance, Israel's Poria Hospital has embraced 5G connectivity to support doctors in delivering digital medicine.

These developments reflect the ongoing efforts of global cloud service providers to expand their reach and meet the evolving needs of businesses. The focus on sustainability highlights the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility. Furthermore, the deployment of 5G connectivity is driving advancements across sectors, ushering in a new era of innovation and efficiency.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Israel colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel

  • I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 20
  • II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7
  • III. Coverage: 8+ Cities
  • IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Israel

  • I. Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • II. Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • III. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
  • The Israel market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Mercury Engineering
  • MiCiM
  • Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • ETAP
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Adgar Investments & Development
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Bezeq International
  • Bynet Data Communications
  • Compass Datacenters
  • EdgeConneX
  • Google
  • MedOne
  • Microsoft

New Entrants

  • Digital Realty
  • Global Technical Realty
  • NED Data Centers
  • Serverfarm
  • Techtonic

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Petah Tikva
  • Tel Aviv
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7ljdd

