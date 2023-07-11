Israel $949 Million Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Israel data center market size is expected to reach a value of $949 million by 2028 from $634 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022-2028.

This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Global cloud service providers, including AWS, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, are expanding their presence in the industry through strategic investments. They have established a strong foothold in the country with cloud regions or on-ramp colocation, enabling them to meet the growing demand for cloud services.

In line with increasing environmental concerns, both the government and cloud operators are prioritizing sustainability. Investments are being made to adopt green energy sources, aligning with the government's target of achieving around 40% renewable energy in the country's energy mix by 2030.

The industry is witnessing significant growth in 5G connectivity, with telecom operators like Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner deploying 5G services nationwide. This advanced connectivity is transforming various sectors, leading to more efficient outcomes. For instance, Israel's Poria Hospital has embraced 5G connectivity to support doctors in delivering digital medicine.

These developments reflect the ongoing efforts of global cloud service providers to expand their reach and meet the evolving needs of businesses. The focus on sustainability highlights the industry's commitment to environmental responsibility. Furthermore, the deployment of 5G connectivity is driving advancements across sectors, ushering in a new era of innovation and efficiency.

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mercury Engineering

MiCiM

Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ETAP

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Keysight Technologies

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments & Development

Amazon Web Services

Bezeq International

Bynet Data Communications

Compass Datacenters

EdgeConneX

Google

MedOne

Microsoft

New Entrants

Digital Realty

Global Technical Realty

NED Data Centers

Serverfarm

Techtonic

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Petah Tikva

Tel Aviv

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

