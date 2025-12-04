Israel Appreciation Day Launches National Initiative to Reclaim Israel's Story and Strengthen Public Understanding Across the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Appreciation Day announced the launch of a nationwide grassroots campaign designed to reclaim the truth about Israel and celebrate its contributions to freedom, innovation, and democratic values. The initiative builds on the growing momentum of Israel Appreciation Day events and responds to the increasing distortion and misinformation influencing public opinion in the United States.

Robert Chernin, Chairman of Israel Appreciation Day, explained that the new phase of outreach is focused on shifting the conversation from defense to affirmation. He noted that the narrative war around Israel has grown more intense and now affects newsrooms, classrooms, social platforms, and faith communities. According to Chernin, Israel remains the only liberal democracy in the Middle East where women, Christians, Muslims, Druze, Arabs, and LGBTQ citizens enjoy equal rights and legal protection. He stressed that these facts must be brought back to the forefront of public awareness.

The new campaign will accelerate national engagement ahead of Israel Appreciation Day 2026. The upcoming event will serve as the flagship moment for a long-term movement that brings Israel's story to communities across the country. Organizers emphasized that the goal is not simply to counter misinformation but to highlight Israel's achievements in technology, medicine, humanitarian relief, arts, and culture. These accomplishments have improved lives around the world and reflect the values shared by Americans across political and faith lines.

The campaign seeks to activate individuals, congregations, schools, civic groups, and community leaders. It also invites participation from Arabs, Christians, Jews, Druze, and all who recognize Israel's role as a stabilizing force in a turbulent region. Chernin stated that the time has come for supporters to speak with clarity and conviction and to replace silence with confidence and hesitation with leadership.

Israel Appreciation Day positions the event as the start of a broader national effort. Organizers described the initiative as a sustained community-based movement that aims to build understanding, strengthen alliances, and expand appreciation for Israel's contributions to global progress.

