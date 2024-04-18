Israel Bonds Surpasses $3 Billion in Global Sales Since October 7th

Unprecedented surge in retail, government and institutional sales offers powerful display of international support for Israel.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Bonds has surpassed $3 billion in global sales in the six months since the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7th – a sum almost three times the company's average annual sales volume in recent years. The unprecedented sales numbers – driven by a combination of retail, institutional, and government purchases – are a telling marker of Israel's broad international support in the U.S. and around the world at a critical moment.

Since October 7th, more than 35 U.S. state and municipal governments have invested in Israel Bonds for a total of $1.7 billion. With $700 million invested in Israel Bonds, Palm Beach County has become the world's largest investor in Israel bonds. The Israel Bonds offices around the world have posted record numbers of retail investors, drawn from inside and outside the Jewish community, who have quickly mobilized to signal their support for Israel through a strong investment that offers attractive returns.

"Israel's supporters around the world have sent a clear and powerful message with their investment dollars in the wake of October 7th," said Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh. "From the synagogue members buying Bar or Bat Mitzvah Celebration Bonds to State Treasurers making unprecedented purchases, Israel Bonds has seen a surge of investments across every category that we do business".

"Every bondholder is a partner in Israel's success, helping the Jewish state to navigate the unique challenges of this moment and write the next chapter in its remarkable story," said Andrew M. Hutter MD, Israel Bonds National and International Chairman of the Board.

Within the first 30 days after October 7th, Israel Bonds raised over $1 billion, marking a significant acceleration in investment compared to its typical annual total. For the year of 2023, Israel Bonds reached $2.7 billion in worldwide sales.

About Israel Bonds:

Israel Bonds is a broker dealer with affiliates around the world that has played a pivotal role in Israel's economic development since its founding in 1951. With a mission to build a prosperous and secure future for Israel, Israel Bonds offers investment opportunities and fosters strong partnerships between global investors and the State of Israel. For more information about Israel Bonds and investment opportunities, please visit www.israelbonds.com .

