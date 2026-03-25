Israel Corp. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("ILCO") announced today its fourth quarter and annual results for the period ending December 31, 2025.

Selected Financial Figures for the Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025: $m Q4/25 Q4/24 2025 2024 ILCO share in ICL profit (32) 31 99 179 ILCO share in Prodalim net profit (loss) (1) - 2 - Amortization of excess cost in held companies (2) (1) (8) (4) Financing, G&A and other at ILCO headquarter level (3) 2 (9) - Tax income (expense) of ILCO headquarters - (1) 3 15 Net profit to company's shareholders (37) 31 87 190











Liquidity at the ILCO Headquarters Level[1]

As of December 31, 2025, total financial liabilities were $679 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $721 million.

Net cash[1] as of December 31, 2025, totaled $73 million. The net cash includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decreases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $31 million. As of September 30, 2025, the net cash was $45 million.

ILCO Total Assets, Net $m 31/12/2025 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value) 3,253 Prodalim Investments (cost)[2] 118 AKVA Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 58 Other (market value)[3] 18 Total Assets 3,447 ILCO's Net Cash 73 Total Assets, net 3,520

Recent News

On March 5, 2025, ILCO completed the investment agreement with Prodalim Investments Ltd. ("Prodalim") for a total investment of ~$118m.

On February 24, 2026, Prodalim completed its IPO in the TASE, raising approximately NIS 370 million at a valuation of approximately NIS 2.1 billion. Following the IPO, the Company's holdings in Prodalim were diluted from approximately 27.5% to approximately 23.26% on a fully diluted basis.

On March 25, 2026, ILCO Board of Directors decided on distribution of dividend at the amount of approx. $13m, this in accordance with the company's dividend policy. The record date will be April 14, 2026 and the payment date will be April 27, 2026.

Following a decision of it Board of Directors, ILCO is transitioning to reporting in the English language only[4]. Accordingly, commencing from the date of this report, the Company's periodic and immediate reports will be published in the English language only.

About ILCO

For further information on ILCO, see ILCO's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see ILCO company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of ILCO, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

[email protected]

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] As of February 26, 2026, Prodalim is a public company. As of March 25, 2026, the value of ILCO holdings in Prodalim was ~$155m.

[3] Includes 1.983m shares in Nordic Aqua Partners (OB:NOAP).

[4] For details, including the considerations and reasons for this, see ILCO's report dated November 19, 2025

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.