Israel Corp. Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Selected Financial Figures for the Second Quarter 2021:

$m Q2/21 Q2/20 IC share in ICL profit (loss) 64 (76) IC share in Bazan profit (loss) 23 (4) Amortization of excess cost (2) (2) Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level (19) (19) Tax income (expenses) of IC headquarters - - Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders 66 (101)

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level [1]

As of June 30, 2021, total financial liabilities[1] were $1,657 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $611 million of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt[1] as of June 30, 2021 totaled $1,014 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decrease the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $32 million. As of March 31, 2021, the net debt[1] was $1,022m.

Additional updates

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net

$m 30/06/2021 Assets

ICL (~587m shares, market value[2]) 3,982 Bazan (~1,058m shares, market value[2]) 273 Total Assets 4,255 IC's Net Debt 1,014 Total Assets, net 3,241

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments in total amount of $350m-500m over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly in the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation.

IC strives to generate return on our investment through active board participations and our operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.46% stake in ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) and a c.33% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE: ORL). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

1. Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

2. As of June 30, 2021.

