Israel Data Center Market - Watch Out for Massive Data Center Investment, the Market is Poised to Grow by Over 6.5% During 2022-2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report, the Israel data center market will grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during 2022-2028.

The Israel data center market is one of the technologically advanced markets in the Middle East region. Adopting cloud computing, expanding government initiatives, strong digitalization, and cutting-edge technologies contribute to the industry's growth. Hence, increasing the demand for colocation across Israel. The Israeli data center market commanded a sizeable portion of Middle Eastern investment in 2022. In 2022, Digital Realty, Adgar Investments & Development, and other significant investors will be present.

Additionally, the market for colocation services in Israel is dominated by regional retailers. Over the next few years, operators of wholesale colocation will have more opportunities for revenue growth due to the expanding presence of cloud service providers. Local retail colocation operators control most of the colocation services market in Israel. Expanding cloud service providers will broaden the market for wholesale colocation providers' revenue opportunities.

Israel Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 949 Million Market Size (Area) 456 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 90 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 6.95 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 262 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics Cloud Adoption drives Data Center Infrastructure Demand

Big Data & IoT Technology Drive Data Center Investments

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Israel

Growth in Subsea and Inland Connectivity Driving the Demand

Government Initiatives Towards the Development of Data Centers in Israel

The government of Israel launched its initiative - Digital Israel - which aims to harness opportunities for the digital revolution in advancing ICT technologies for economic growth and establish a smarter and faster government. Data protection in Israel is governed under the Protection of Privacy Law. All entities in Israel that hold or process personal information must abide by this law. Israeli companies working with EU-based companies are also covered under the GDPR. The Israeli government has initiated the Nimbus Project to provide cloud services to government bodies, with AWS and Google have won the tender under the Nimbus Project.

The government of Israel launched its National Digital Program, which aims to formulate a national digital policy for use in the ICT sector and the growth of digitalization in different industry verticals in the country. In May 2022, the Israeli government approved around 19 programs for the growth of digital health initiatives in the country with an investment of around $30 million. Moreover, the government of Israel supports foreign investments that will create opportunities for foreign investors willing to invest in the market in the future.

The government of Israel has been establishing foreign trade agreements to attract foreign investments in the country. For instance, the government formed The United States-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to establish import-export between US and Israel. Moreover, the Israeli government has formed free-trade agreements with Colombia.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Israel

Historical Market Scenario

15+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Israel

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Israel Market

Investment Opportunities in Israel

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Israel

Colocation Services Market in Israel

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-on

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Break-up of Construction Cost 2022

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

