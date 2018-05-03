Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to Address AJC Global Forum

JERUSALEM, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman will address the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Global Forum in Jerusalem. The four-day conference, June 10-13, is the premier Jewish global advocacy organization's signature annual event.
More than 1,500 participants, including hundreds of young Jews, from across the United States and many other countries are expected to attend. It will be the first time in AJC's 112-year history that the AJC Global Forum convenes outside the United States.
"We are coming to Israel, to the capital city of Jerusalem, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel's rebirth, and to demonstrate by our presence our deep solidarity with and enduring support for Israel," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Hearing directly from our friend, Minister Lieberman, regarding his perspectives on the security challenges Israel is facing now, whether from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, or others, is especially timely."
The nonpartisan AJC maintains headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.
Lieberman and AJC share roots in the former Soviet republic of Moldova. The minister was born in the capital city of Kishinev, the site of pogroms at the beginning of the 20th century that led directly to the creation of AJC in 1906.
Lieberman immigrated to Israel in 1978, and first won election to the Knesset in 1999. The founder and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Lieberman has served in several Cabinet positions. Prior to his current position, he was the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
