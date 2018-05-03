Israel Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to Address AJC Global Forum

"We are coming to Israel, to the capital city of Jerusalem, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel's rebirth, and to demonstrate by our presence our deep solidarity with and enduring support for Israel," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Hearing directly from our friend, Minister Lieberman, regarding his perspectives on the security challenges Israel is facing now, whether from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, or others, is especially timely."

The nonpartisan AJC maintains headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.

Lieberman and AJC share roots in the former Soviet republic of Moldova. The minister was born in the capital city of Kishinev, the site of pogroms at the beginning of the 20th century that led directly to the creation of AJC in 1906.

Lieberman immigrated to Israel in 1978, and first won election to the Knesset in 1999. The founder and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Lieberman has served in several Cabinet positions. Prior to his current position, he was the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

