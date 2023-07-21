Israel Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database: Investment Details, Load Capacity, Infrastructure Overview, Project Status and More.

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel database product offers a detailed analysis of 20 existing data centers and 9 upcoming data centers, spanning key locations such as Herzliya, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Rosh Haayin, Tel Aviv, Tirat Carmel, Nazareth, Bet Shemesh, Netanya, Ramla, Beit Yehoshua, Tnuvot, and Shoham.

As one of the major technological hubs in the Middle East, Israel is rapidly emerging as a dynamic data center market. The country's strategic location, proximity to major markets like the UAE, and the Israeli government's introduction of digital initiatives have contributed to its growth. Additionally, an increasing presence of global cloud service providers and steady investments in the market are attracting new operators to enter and participate in its expansion.

Key Market Highlights:

Digital Realty's Entry: In June 2022 , global colocation operator Digital Realty partnered with Mivne to develop a state-of-the-art data center facility in Petah Tikva , marking its entry into the Israel data center market. This move demonstrates the market's attractiveness to international players. Dominant Players: The top 3 data center operators in Israel collectively contribute more than 40% of the installed IT load capacity, underlining their significant presence and influence in the data center industry.

The database provides crucial data points for each data center facility, empowering investors and stakeholders with valuable insights. For existing data centers, it covers essential details such as location, operator/owner name, facility address, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards (Tier I - IV), and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database includes investment details, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment amount, electrical and mechanical infrastructure investments, general construction services investment, announcement year, project status (opened/under construction/announced & planned), and active or expected year of opening.

Investors and operators covered in the database include Bynet Data Communications, Bezeq International, MedOne, Adgar Investments & Development, EdgeConneX (Global Data Center), 3samnet, Infinity, SDS Shonfeld Data Services Center, Global Technical Realty, Compass Datacenters (Azrieli Group), Serverfarm, Techtonic, Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers), Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I., and MedOne.

Target Audience:

This comprehensive database is a valuable resource for a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.

For those seeking in-depth insights into Israel's data center market, this database offers unmatched information and is a must-have tool for making informed decisions.

