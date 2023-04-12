Israel Fertilizer (Organic, Synthetic, Bio-fertilizer) Markets, Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities Report 2023-2027

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Fertilizer Market, By Origin (Organic, Synthetic, Bio-fertilizer), By Form (Solid v/s Liquid), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spraying, Fertigation, Sowing, Broadcasting, Spraying, Others), By Crop Type, By Source, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Israel fertilizer market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the next five years

Fertilizers are the compounds used to supply one or more nutrients to plants necessary for growth. Fertilizers are obtained from natural or organic material, human manure, and synthetic material such as compost, animal manure, harvested mineral, etc. Fertilizer helps the plant grow at full scale to provide desired food by supplying and retaining nutrients.

Nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, urease, and ammonia oxidant are various elements fertilizers provide to plants. The rapidly growing population led to an increase in the demand for food worldwide. Now, Traders are selling surplus products outside the country due to globalization and technological advancement. Export helps the country boost its economy and strengthen its foreign currency.

As per the report published by Statista in 2022, The global demand for the fertilizer market is expected to surpass 240 billion USD in 2030 to fulfill market demand. Thus, the increasing trend of fertilizer worldwide is expected to influence the regional fertilizer market in Israel.



Furthermore, global demand for high-quality cereals, favorable government policies, increasing population, and social and government initiatives are other factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market through 2027 positively.



Growing Demand for Foods Led Need for More Fertilizer Products



The scarcity of food is a big issue for people and governments around the world. As per UNICEF, almost 8 million children under five years are on the verge of dying if a proper diet is not provided. Israel could reach that market to target those people as the country has surplus food production. Israel has developed a process to convert salt water into fresh water. Hence, Israel had the opportunity to extend the arable land, which increased the demand for fertilizer.



According to the world bank report in 2022, the arable land of Israel has grown up to the 28% by 2018 and more than 4% in the past two years. Fertilizer consumption in the Israel region was 240 kilograms per hectare in 2018.

Growing more crops and high-quality food from the same land is difficult without providing soil nutrients. Due to intensive farming on the same landmass, fields have become less fertile, and the need for fertilizer will be increased to enhance soil health as the fertilizer product can enhance the mineral capacity of the area and make the appropriate situation to grow crops containing the desired nutrient.

So, to fulfill the demand of people of the country and the world, farmers need fertilizer, and this situation can make the market share of the fertilizer market robust.



Israel's government has or is planning to take many steps to expand the agriculture sector and encourage people to do farming. The government's focal point in the agricultural area is to grow crops that are more profitable in terms of revenue. Farmers are provided training, coaching, and professional support to increase their productivity.

Apart from these, growing R&D, Efforts of market players, collaboration, and an innovative environment are the factor responsible for the growth of agriculture in the upcoming year. These policies led to increasing demand for fertilizer in the market. All the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the growth of the Fertilizer Market.



Supply Chain Disturbance is Declining the Potential Agricultural Activities



Israel has signed an MOU with the Indian company (IPL) to supply minerals and fertilizers for five years. This helps Israel to continue the supply of fertilizers as they decline to rely only on a single country for things.

These steps are taken to create a new supply chain as the world supply chain is hit due to war in the northern area. Israel's dependency on countries for fertilizers is restraining the development of the fertilizer market in the region. Additionally, the limited water quota for agriculture and the fluctuation of raw materials prices are other hurdles for the market.



Technological Advancement to Grow Plantation Encourage the Growth



Climate change and increasing population are significant problems for every sector but directly impact agriculture. To solve this issue, companies, social organizations, and the government is spending more on R&D.

These steps result in quite an impressive crop production due to substantial goodwill to support agriculture in the region. Such as the government agricultural research organization set up R&D in the volcani center.

This setup has developed the method or process to grow plantations in the desert. Such technology is helping the farmer to extend their farmland and impact the growth of the Israel fertilizer market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Israel Fertilizer Market.

Green Life Energy Company Group

Israel Chemicals Limited

Grow Group Israel Limited

Haifa Negev Technologies Limited

Israway Trading Company

Report Scope:



Israel Fertilizer Market, by origin:

Organic

Synthetic

Bio-fertilizer

Israel Fertilizer Market, by form:

Foliar Spraying

Fertigation

Sowing

Broadcasting

Spraying

Drip Method

Others

Israel Fertilizer Market, by crop type:

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Other

Israel Fertilizer Market, by mode of application:

Foliar Spraying

Fertigation

Sowing

Broadcasting

Spraying

Drip Method

Others

Israel Fertilizer market, by source type:

Domestic

Import

Israel Fertilizer market, by region:

Mediterranean coastal plain

Central hills

Jordan rift valley

rift valley Negev deserts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1n7n2c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets