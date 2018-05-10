Well over 1,500 participants, including hundreds of young Jews, from across the United States and many other countries are expected to attend. It will be the first time in AJC's 112-year history that the AJC Global Forum convenes outside the United States. The AJC gathering will be one of the largest ever held by an American Jewish organization in Jerusalem.

"We are coming to Israel's capital city to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the country's rebirth, and to demonstrate by our presence our deep solidarity and enduring support," said AJC CEO David Harris. "Relations between American Jews and Israelis are of paramount concern and face challenges, and we look forward to Minister Bennett sharing his perspectives on this essential bond between the world's two largest Jewish communities."

Bennett, elected head of the Bayit Hayehudi (The Jewish Home) party in 2012, has served as Minister of Diaspora Affairs since 2013 and Minister of Education since 2015. He is also a member of Israel's Security Cabinet, which deals with defense and foreign policy issues.

The nonpartisan AJC maintains headquarters in New York City, 22 regional offices across the United States, 11 posts worldwide, including Jerusalem, and 35 international association agreements.

https://www.ajc.org/news/israel-minister-naftali-bennett-to-address-ajc-global-forum

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-minister-naftali-bennett-to-address-ajc-global-forum-300646367.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Related Links

http://www.ajc.org

