Israel National Research Institute, Henrietta Szold, Selects Pcysys to Automate Cyber Security Validation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys announces that the National Research Institute for the Behavioral Sciences, Henrietta Szold, has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTera, to automate its cyber security validation efforts. The Henrietta Szold Institute partners with many governmental and academic organizations to better the education and social systems in Israel.

"The need to validate remediation efforts and ensure that patches are properly applied and stay intact is imperative to the cyber posture of an organization," says Arie Shimoni, CTO of Henrietta Szold Institute. "The fact that PenTera continuously exploits each vulnerability enables an ongoing accurate cyber security health check of the network- a practice the industry has been longing for."

The PenTera platform allows organizations to perform on-demand penetration tests aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. With PenTera, organizations have the ability to continuously validate their security controls with the latest hacking techniques to grow and maintain their cyber posture. The platform weighs each weakness as part of the complete attack vector to focus remediation efforts only on breachable vulnerabilities, and recommend the most cost-effective remediation steps.

"We, at Pcysys, take pride in partnering with Israeli institutes such as Henrietta Szold to assist in their efforts to improve their cyber posture," says Sivan Harel, Regional Sales Director for Northern Europe and Israel at Pcysys. "Having the ability to prioritize remediation in a cost-effective manner will allow the Henrietta Szold Institute to easily update policies and grow their cyber resilience. It's the call of the hour."

About Henrietta Szold

Established in 1941, the Henrietta Szold Institute in Jerusalem is a public, not-for-profit organization. It is dedicated to enhancing the Israeli education and social service systems via research, training and intervention programs in the behavioral sciences.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, an automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. By applying the hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and prioritizes remediation of cyber defense vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

